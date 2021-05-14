Woman dies after shooting in NE Portland, male victim still suffering from critical injuries

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a woman has died after a shooting that took place in northeast Portland on Wednesday.
Officers say Danae K. Williams, 25, of Portland died at the hospital. A male victim is still in the hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded just before 9 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 6800 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. At the scene, the officers found two shooting victims. The man and the woman were taken to a hospital.
PPB detectives believe witnesses may have left the scene of the shooting before speaking with officers. Detectives are asking to speak with those witnesses as soon as possible. Witnesses are asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0871.
