WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman died after a two-car crash in Washington County.
The crash occurred Saturday morning on Glencoe Road and Wren Road.
Firefighters said both drivers were taken to the hospital, along with a passenger in one of the cars.
One of the drivers, Mary Goeden, 54, of North Plains, died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Deputies said the second driver, Kassandra Baker, 26, of Forest Grove, was cited at the time of the crash on charges of careless driving and failing to obey a traffic control device.
No further details were released. Deputies said the investigation of the crash remains open.
