Woman dies at Horsheshoe Lake in Woodland

WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – Clark-Cowlitz Fire and Rescue said a woman died at Horseshoe Lake in Woodland on Friday evening.
Crews were called out on a possible drowning around 7:15 p.m. and when they got there they say witnesses had pulled a woman, in her 60’s, out of the lake. They performed CPR while they waited for paramedics who also performed life-saving measures when they arrived on scene.
The Clark-Cowlitz County Fire Chief says the woman was visiting the lake with a neighbor and is from the Portland area. An autopsy will be performed to determine exactly how she died. The Woodland Police Department is also assisting in the investigation. No foul play is suspected at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.