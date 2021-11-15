Woman dies at hospital after being hit by two drivers on I-84 in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was critically injured after being hit by two drivers on Interstate 84 last Friday has died, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on westbound I-84 at Northeast 122nd Avenue. An investigation revealed the woman, identified as 37-year-old Carrie Lynn Simons, was involved in a crash, got out of her car, and was struck by two drivers.

Simons was critically injured and taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2103.