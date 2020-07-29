PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman died at the hospital eight days after a crash involving multiple cars in northeast Portland.
Emergency crews responded to the crash scene on the 2600 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue at 2:12 p.m. July 19.
Police said the driver of one of the cars sustained critical injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Joann Dee Mardis, 58, of Portland, died at the hospital on Monday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The crash remains under investigation and no other details were released by police. Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Phil Maynard at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2216.
