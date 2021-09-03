PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 38-year-old woman died at a hospital two days after a crash on the border between Portland and Gresham last week, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The crash involving an SUV and a moped occurred on Aug. 24, at about 4:50 p.m., at Northeast 185th Drive and Northeast Portal Way. Police said the rider of the Wuxi brand electric moped, later identified as Bonnie G. Culver, was wearing a helmet but it was not buckled. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Culver died at the hospital on Aug. 26.
An investigation by Gresham Police Department determined that Culver was going southbound on NE 185th when she was struck by a 2004 Ford Excursion turning from southbound NE 185th to NE Portal. Police said the driver of the Ford stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
After the on scene investigation ended, police said it was determined the crash happened in the southbound lanes and was within the jurisdiction of the Portland Police Bureau. The bureau's Major Crash Team took over the investigation.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in the Brooklyn neighborhood Thursday morning.
This was the 43rd traffic death in the city of Portland this year. On Thursday morning, there was a deadly hit-and-run crash on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard at Southeast Holgate, which brought the total to 44 traffic-related deaths this year.
So there's a "border" between Portland and Gresham? Maybe it's time for Gresham to..ya know..build a wall. Btw..lost in all of the reporting about the daily, now hourly shootings and murders, is that traffic fatalities in Portland have doubled since Joann defunded the PPB. It seems that the traffic division, which once patrolled, monitored, and enforced traffic violations, has been decimated, with officers being reassigned to handle criminal cases. So even MORE people are dying thanks to Joann Hardesty's and Ted Wheeler's asinine knee jerk defunding reaction to the death of a felon drug addict some 1700 miles away from here.
