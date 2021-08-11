Woman dies during house fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue said one woman died after a house fire on Wednesday night in southeast Portland.
At 8:41 p.m. crews were sent to 5436 Southeast Bybee Boulevard on the report of a house on fire. The first arriving company found heavy smoke coming from the home.
The first crew encountered high heat but were able to locate and extinguish the fire. Additional crews searched the house and found one woman who died at the scene.
The victim is a woman between 50-60 years old. Fire crews also located 2 deceased dogs in the home. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.
