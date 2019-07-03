BROOKINGS, OR (KPTV) - A woman died in an ATV crash on the southern Oregon coast.
Emergency crews responded to Winchuck River Road, around seven miles east of Highway 101 in the Brookings area, at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies said 47-year-old Gina Theising of Simi Valley, California was driving an ATV with a child on the seat in front of her and two children sitting on the front rack of the ATV.
The ATV went over backward from the gravel road and fell about 27 feet straight down into the Winchuck River drainage.
Two of the children were not hurt. Emergency crews got Theising and an injured child back to the roadway. The child was taken by ambulance to one hospital, while Theising was flown to a hospital in Medford.
Deputies said Theising was later pronounced dead from her injuries.
No further details were released about the investigation.
