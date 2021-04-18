BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – A woman was killed after crashing into a pole near State Route 502 near Battle Ground on Sunday.
Washington State Patrol said the woman was driving eastbound on SR-502 just after midnight when she left the roadway, struck a pole and came to a stop in nearby brush.
Meloni Monstad, 41, of Brush Prairie, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WSP.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
