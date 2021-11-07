VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department said a man is in custody for murder after a domestic homicide on Sunday morning.

Police said just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 2400 block of F Street. When they arrived, they found a man outside the house with a knife in is hand. Officers found a woman in the house suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Officers interviewed the man and arrested him for murder.

The couple’s eight-year-old child was home at the time of the stabbing but was not injured.

Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect, pending notification of next of kin.