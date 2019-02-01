Woman, 60, dies in Gresham apartment fire; misuse of smoking materials cited as cause

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 60-year-old woman died in an apartment fire in Gresham on Friday.
Emergency crews responded to the 19400 block of Southeast Stark Street at around 11:30 a.m.
Gresham Fire & Emergency Services, along with Portland Fire & Rescue, put out the fire and found an unconscious woman inside an apartment.
Firefighters said efforts to resuscitate the woman were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead.
Investigators determined the misuse of smoking materials caused the fire.
No other details were immediately released.
