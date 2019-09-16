CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A driver died Sunday afternoon after police say she swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a pickup.
Lisa Griffith, 51, from the Amboy area, was driving west on Northeast Cedar Creek Road in a 2002 Honda Civic when the crash occurred, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The other driver, Daniel Heup, 54, of Ridgefield, was headed east in a 2016 Ford F-350, the sheriff’s office says.
The crash occurred in north Clark County about five miles east of Woodland.
Deputies spoke with Heup and said scene evidence indicates Griffith crossed over the centerline in a shallow curve and collided with Heup in the eastbound lane.
Heup after the crash was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and is cooperating with investigators. The CCSO Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
