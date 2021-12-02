Woman dies in house fire in Orchards

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person has died after a home in the Orchards areas caught fire early Thursday morning.
The Vancouver Fire Department said crews were called out to a house fire in the 15500 block of Northeast 99th Street at about 6:30 a.m. VFD said a large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away as crews were responding.
The first engine to arrive found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the home Two people had already escaped and told firefighters that there was one more person still inside, according to VFD.
Firefighters entered the home, found a woman and rescued her from the back of the house. Medical personnel performed CPR and treated the woman for possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Unfortunately, she could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman's name has not yet been released.
VPD said most of the flames were extinguished within five minutes, but crews remained on scene for several hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.