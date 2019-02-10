LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman and her dog died Saturday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Florence.
Just after 11 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Hwy 101 at milepost 193.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a green 1999 Ford Explorer driven by 52-year-old Jamie Jones of Mapleton was traveling northbound on Hwy 101 when she lost control of her vehicle on the snow/ice-covered roadway and entered the southbound lane.
The SUV collided with a white 2015 Isuzu delivery truck, driven by 25-year-old Daniel Crump of Reedsport, that was traveling southbound on Hwy 101.
Crump and his passenger, 32-year-old Nicholas Housego of Bandon, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Jones was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her companion dog was found dead at the scene.
Hwy 101 was closed for about three hours following the crash.
