CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A woman was arrested Monday after a man was found dead at home in Camas over the weekend.
Stephanie Westby, 47, is facing one count of murder in the first degree in connection with the shooting in the 19400 block of Southeast 42nd Circle, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies Sunday just after 8 p.m. found Westby inside the home with the man after responding to a report of a disturbance with a gun. The sheriff’s office has not identified the man or shared details about his relationship with Westby.
Westby is being held without bail at the Clark County Jail.
The Major Crimes Team put up crime tape Sunday night, limiting access to the house, as investigators took photos and collected evidence. The tape was removed early Monday morning around the time police arrested Westby.
FOX 12 spoke with neighbors who say they never thought they'd see this in their neighborhood.
“A lot of my neighbors in this cul de sac, they’re super close,” Lauren Gallas said. “I mean, they’re in shock. I've never heard of anything like this happening. It’s really sad, really scary. I kind of don't know what to think. I feel really bad for everyone involved."
Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact the sheriff's office.
