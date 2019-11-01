NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) - A woman in North Plains reported finding a suspicious pill in her daughter’s Halloween candy.

Washington County deputies responded to the 10100 block of Northwest Curtis Street to investigate.

The pill resembled a chewable Advil tablet and was discovered inside a roll of SweeTarts candy.

Deputies took the pill and will send it to the state crime lab for testing.

Investigators said that while the pill is labeled “Advil,” some illegal drugs are made to resemble actual brand name products. The reason that is done is to disguise them from law enforcement, as well as parents, according to deputies.

“The North Plains Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office would like to remind parents to please check your child's candy obtained through trick-or-treating on Halloween,” according to a statement.

