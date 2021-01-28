Woman found dead after police respond to shooting in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was found dead after police responded to a shooting in north Portland early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 9500 block of North Buchanan Avenue at 4:38 a.m.
A woman was found at the scene with a possible gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead.
Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide, and no other details, including suspect information, were released by police Thursday.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781, or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395, and reference case number 21-25163.
I’m sure the recently proposed gun control legislation will prevent these deaths...lol!
Citizens and Police: You need to bring back the Gun Violence Reduction Task Force, who were very effective in taking guns away from criminals, thereby reducing shootings.
Spineless Ted and his Staff: No, this is due to Covid... besides, this is happening all over the country, so it's not really a problem unique to Portland. We think we should treat it as a "public health" problem, use "prevention techniques" (because that has worked so well in the past) and, ya know, support the victims more (who are dead)... Besides, those mean cops were just stopping the wrong people, and that is horrible... horrible, I say...
