SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Authorities are investigating a Seaside house fire after a woman was found dead inside on Friday.
Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to a reported house fire at 741 7th Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the two-story home fully engulfed and quickly escalated to a two-alarm fire calling on neighboring for assistance.
Despite the state of the fire, firefighters were able to enter the home. While battling the blaze, a woman later identified as Bonnie Dasse, 69, was found dead inside, according to the city of Seaside officials. She was the sole occupant inside the house.
City officials said firefighters could contain the fire to the single-family home and avoid the spread to nearby houses.
North Holladay between 4th and 12th Avenue in Seaside was closed for approximately four hours while crews worked.
Seaside Police Department detectives are working on establishing a detailed timeline of the fire. They ask anyone with information or have surveillance video to contact Detective Barnes or Detective Sergeant Gregory at (503) 738-6311 and ask to leave a message.
