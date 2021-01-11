Woman found dead in Stayton home; murder suspect arrested

STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - A 70-year-old woman was found dead in a Stayton home from an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers responded to the 300 block of West Water Street at 7:33 p.m. Sunday on a report of suspicious circumstances.
Karen Schaefer was found dead at the scene. Officers said she had an apparent gunshot wound. An autopsy scheduled for Wednesday will determine the official cause and manner of her death, according to investigators.
A man at the home was detained. Brian Schaefer, 38, of Stayton, was subsequently arrested on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Investigators did not release any further details, including the relation between the victim and suspect, or a possible motive.
Deputies said there is no indication of any outstanding danger to the community in connection with this case.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to assist the Stayton Police Department by leading the investigation. The sheriff’s office is working collaboratively with the Stayton Police Department, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Keizer Police Department, Salem Police Department, and Woodburn Police Department on this investigation.
