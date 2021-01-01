SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – A woman was found dead after a Seaside house fire Friday.
Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to a reported house fire at 741 7th Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the two-story home fully engulfed and quickly updated the fire to a two-alarm fire.
Authorities said firefighters were able to enter the home and found a woman dead inside. She was the sole occupant inside the house.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and no other structures were damaged, authorities said.
North Holladay between 4th and 12th Avenue in Seaside was closed for approximately four hours and had since reopened.
Authorities said the cause of the fire, including the woman's identity, will likely be released once the investigation is completed.
