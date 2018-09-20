TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A woman was found dead inside a Tigard duplex that caught fire Thursday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
TVF&R crews responded to the fire, located in the 9000 block of 91st Avenue, at around 6:45 a.m.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the house fire.
Firefighters just quickly knocked down a house fire at 91st Avenue & Hall Blvd in Tigard. Saw heavy smoke in intersections several blocks away on our way here. pic.twitter.com/YWdVRgnwsG— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) September 20, 2018
FOX 12 learned that a woman was found dead inside the home.
A Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.
#BREAKING: Woman found dead inside Tigard duplex home that caught fire. @TVFR says a Medical Examiner has been called to the scene. pic.twitter.com/7ZFQeeFKY2— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) September 20, 2018
TVF&R says the woman was inside the duplex with her brother when the fire broke out. The brother was able to get out and was not hurt, but taken to the hospital as a precaution.
#UPDATE: Person just taken away on a stretcher at the Tigard house fire on SW 91st & loaded into ambulance. pic.twitter.com/dd46j31Srw— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) September 20, 2018
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon for updates.
