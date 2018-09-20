TIGARD DEADLY HOUSE FIRE

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A woman was found dead inside a Tigard duplex that caught fire Thursday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

TVF&R crews responded to the fire, located in the 9000 block of 91st Avenue, at around 6:45 a.m.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the house fire.

FOX 12 learned that a woman was found dead inside the home.

A Medical Examiner has been called to the scene.

TVF&R says the woman was inside the duplex with her brother when the fire broke out. The brother was able to get out and was not hurt, but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon for updates.

