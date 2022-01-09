emergency lights

KPTV file photo

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A woman was treated for smoke inhalation in a fire at a Vancouver house early Sunday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

VFD said just before 4 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the 4000 block of East 18th Street. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the front of the home. They deployed a hose line and knocked down the fire.

Firefighters searched for anyone inside the home and found a woman, who was removed from the home and treated for smoke inhalation. The fire department did not have an update on her condition.

The fire department did not say what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you