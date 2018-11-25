Woman found with meth, weapons during traffic stop in Aloha

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A woman was arrested after deputies found her with a large amount of meth in her possession as well as a handgun and restricted weapons.
Deputies pulled over 22-year-old Kathelina Test during a traffic stop in Aloha Saturday night.
Test was booked into the Washington County Jail.
She faces charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and a parole violation.
