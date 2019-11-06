Woman from Spain dies in two-vehicle crash in southern Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman from Spain died in a two-vehicle crash in southern Oregon.
Emergency crews responded to Highway 140 and Kershaw Road in the White City area of Jackson County at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said Enrique Hames, 25, of Argentina, was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer north on Kershaw Road when he failed to stop at a traffic control device at the intersection with the highway.
Hames drove into the path of an eastbound 2005 Fleetwood motorhome, according to Oregon State Police.
Hames was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There were two passengers in his SUV. Cristina Hernandez Selles, 26, of Spain, was pronounced dead at the scene. Nicole Rossi, 24, of Argentina, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the family of Selles was notified with the assistance of the Spanish Consulate.
The 41-year-old driver of the motorhome sustained minor injuries, according to troopers.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
