PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was sentenced to 30 days in jail after she kicked an infant’s stroller because the child and mother are of a different race, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Joy Marchenko, 53, was convicted of intimidation in the second degree, which is a bias crime in Oregon, the attorney’s office said Monday. The incident occurred March 4 at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Southwest 13th Avenue.
According to investigators, Marchenko approached the mother while she and her 3-month-old son were in the apartment’s lobby; Investigators say Marchenko seemed agitated that the victim, a black woman, had a white child.
Marchenko left the complex to go drinking and returned about 30 minutes later, the attorney’s office says.
Marchenko when she returned approached the mother, asked why she had a white child, and then kicked her baby’s stroller, causing the child to cry hysterically, the attorney’s office says. Marchenko later admitted to law enforcement she had kicked the stroller because the baby was white and his mother was black, the attorney’s office says. The infant was not hurt.
In addition to 30 days in jail, Marchenko was sentenced to 12 months of formal probation and must undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment.
The court also imposed alcohol-related conditions for the duration of the probation period, including a requirement that Marchenko undergo an alcohol evaluation and complete any recommended treatment, that Marchenko not consume or possess any alcohol, that Marchenko not enter any bars/taverns, and that Marchenko have no contact with the victim or her son.
