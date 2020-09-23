Woman gets new scooter after old one stolen during Riverside Fire

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Clackamas County woman received a generous donation after her scooter was stolen during the Riverside Fire.
Deputies say the woman had to leave her home because the fire became too dangerous last week. She were staying outside Clackamas Town Center in their RV when deputies say someone stole the scooter parked next to it. The woman says she needs the scooter to get around.
Virginia Maxam says she was watching FOX 12 with her husband when she saw the woman's story and decided to do something.
"And I turned to my husband and said we got this electric scooter that we are storing for a friend who doesn't need it, and I called the news right then and said, 'we got this, we can donate it,'" Maxam said. "It's been overwhelming realizing the size and the enormity of the loss and our hearts go out to so many people who have lost everything."
Maxam says they won't be able to take the scooter until they get back home.
As of Wednesday morning, the Riverside Fire is 31 percent contained - which is a five percent jump from Tuesday. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire grew only seven acres between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The wildfire has now burned about 138,027 acres.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.