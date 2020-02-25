PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman accused in a wild burglary involving her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend pleaded guilty to burglary in the first degree and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
According to court documents, Chelsey Iida stole from her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend then and flooded her home on Northeast Milton Street using a garden house.
Police said surveillance video showed Iida walking into the home with a bag and walking back to her car with that bag full. The victim told police that Iida stole clothes and shoes.
Police said Iida then went back to the side of the house and put a garden hose through the window. Court papers show that hose was placed about 15 feet inside to reach the living room and that it spewed water for two hours, completely flooding the house.
In court on Tuesday, Iida was also sentenced to 180 hours of community service, ordered to have no future contact with the victim, and ordered to pay restitution.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.