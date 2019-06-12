FARIVIEW, OR (KPTV) - It was a day at the park they’ll never forget.
Tuesday evening, cousins Nicole Costa and Tina Montalvo were sitting in the grass at Blue Lake Park in Fairview when they heard something that sure got their attention.
“We heard somebody screaming and we came around and they said the baby’s coming out,” Costa told FOX 12. “I walked over to the bathroom stall and she was standing there and the baby’s legs were hanging out.”
A stranger was having a baby in the restroom next to them, but the baby boy was breech and already blue.
The boy’s father and other members of the family were yelling for help and park rangers were on the phone with 9-1-1 dispatchers, but Costa and Montalvo said there was no time to wait for paramedics.
“I just started doing what I had to do!” Costa said. “Everybody was standing at the door like he’s blue, he’s blue! And we’re like, we’re trying, we’re trying!”
“We knew we had to turn him because the way he was, his shoulders were stuck,” Montalvo explained.
They got the woman to the floor and got the baby out, unwrapping the umbilical cord from around his neck.
But still, he wasn’t breathing.
So, following Costa’s advice, Montalvo used her mouth to suck fluid from the baby’s nose and mouth.
It worked.
“He turned pink and he took his first breath and he screamed, and then we knew he was okay,” Montalvo said.
Mom and baby were rushed to the hospital.
“[The paramedics] were like, oh you saved his life. If it weren’t for you, he wouldn’t have made it,” Costa said, adding that she was told the boy’s mother may not have survived the complicated labor either.
In the chaos of it all, they didn’t get the mother’s name and had no way to check on her condition.
But while we were interviewing them about the whole thing in the park on Wednesday, a woman came over to say the mom who delivered the baby is her sister.
We were able to watch as the two families met again for the first time since those chaotic moments.
They shared photos of proud mom Delilah Villegas and her healthy little boy, Levi. Villegas told FOX 12 she nicknamed him Baby Blue.
“She wanted to thank them but we didn’t know who was it because everything happened so quickly,” the baby’s grandfather, Javier Blanco said. “I thank God they were there. If they hadn’t been there I don’t know what would have happened.”
Villegas was scheduled to have a c-section next week, but clearly baby Levi didn’t want to wait.
Mom and baby are now in the hospital and doing well.
