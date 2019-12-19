BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – In an exclusive interview, FOX 12 is hearing from the woman who says her mother was murdered and her sister was left critically hurt after they were attacked inside a Beaverton bank by a man with a knife.
“I love her, I miss her. I’d do anything to have her back,” said Gayla Alverson.
The heartbroken woman showed FOX 12 her mother’s Christmas tree that’s still full of light. But a dark, unexpected shadow, Alverson says, is now gripping her family.
“It was so shocking, very horrific,” she said.
One week before Christmas, police say a man walked into Wells Fargo in Beaverton, armed with a knife. He attacked two women inside: Alverson’s 53-year-old sister, Debra Thompson, and their 72- year-old mother, Jan Risch. The mother of two, grandmother of four, and great-grandmother of one, didn’t survive.
“I love her very much, I miss her very much. I miss our evening phone calls. I’m sorry for my sister, she had to go through that, but I’m glad she wasn’t alone,” said Alverson.
Alverson says her sister nearly died as their mother took her last breath. Thompson was rushed to the hospital, critically hurt.
“She’s doing better than she was when she got there. It’s a miracle that she’s even alive. I’m so thankful God spared her,” Alverson said.
Now, her attention is turning to the suspected killer: 20-year-old Salvador Martinez-Romero. He’s accused of murdering Alverson’s mother, nearly killing her sister, and then stabbing two others before stealing their cars. Finally, police tracked him down and arrested him.
“There’s just no making any sense of it – absolutely no sense. Losing my mother and not understanding why someone would do this to her… someone who loved everybody so much and put everybody and everything before herself. How somebody could do this to somebody like that, I just don’t understand it,” said Alverson.
But something she can sense is the support of her community, even strangers dropping off flowers at the scene of the crime – bringing life, color and maybe a little light to her mother’s memory.
“I think that’s pretty incredible, that shows a lot of love coming back to her. I’ll never forget that,” Alverson said.
FOX 12 also spoke with the husband of the third woman who was stabbed. He says Martinez-Romero showed up at their house in a stolen car and stuck his arm through her car window, stabbing her in the leg and the back.
The man says the suspect unlocked the car door and threw her out of the driver’s seat. He says she’s out of the hospital, back at home recovering, as is the young man who was stabbed in the shopping center parking lot before his car was also stolen.
