OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested after police say he held a woman captive and barricaded himself inside an apartment in Oregon City.
On Sunday, shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Kingsberry Heights Apartments for a welfare check.
When officers arrived to the scene, they learned there was a man that was not allowing a woman to leave an apartment.
After some negotiating, police said officers were able to get the woman out of the apartment. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
Police said the suspect then armed himself with a rifle and barricaded himself inside the apartment.
Officers evacuated nearby apartments, and the Clackamas County Inter-Agency SWAT was called to the scene.
Police said the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident just after 4:30 a.m.
The suspect's name and charges he may be facing have not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.
