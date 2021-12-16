CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman and her dog were attacked by elk while walking in a park in Cannon Beach last week, according to the Cannon Beach Police Department.
On Dec. 11, at about 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of an elk attack in Les Shirley Park in the North End of the city. Officers learned that a 42-year-old woman was walking her dog in the area when some elk charged at her and her dog.
The woman and her dog suffered injuries, but the extent of their injuries was not released by police.
Police told FOX 12 that another elk attack happened earlier this month. On Dec. 4, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to City Park for a dog that was off its leash and had been trampled by an elk. The dog reportedly sustained only minor injuries.
According to Oregon State Police Fish and Game Division and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, elk see dogs as "wolves" and therefore a potential threat. The elk will then take action to protect themselves or the herd.
Police are encouraging people to use caution when walking at night, use a flashlight and wear reflective clothing, and to also be aware of your surroundings.