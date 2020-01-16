ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Tualatin Valley Highway was closed in both directions Thursday evening after a driver hit a pedestrian in Aloha.
The pedestrian, a woman, was seriously injured, according to firefighters. The road was closed between 192nd Avenue and 198th Avenue and reopened Thursday night. Some side streets were also temporarily closed.
A Life Flight helicopter transported the woman to a hospital, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
ON SCENE: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tells us a pedestrian was hit at TV Highway & SW 192nd. This is Life Flight landed on TV Highway. Avoid the area! The highway is closed between 192nd & 198th. We are waiting to hear an update on the pedestrian’s condition. pic.twitter.com/MBq5HXKxuI— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 17, 2020
The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the same area where a pedestrian was hit by a hit-and-run driver a couple weeks ago. That person went to the hospital with leg injuries. There is no crosswalk in the area, though it is close to an intersection.
The driver after the collision Thursday remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, who assisted on scene. Deputies say there is no reason to believe the driver was impaired.
According to authorities, the woman who was hit was crossing from the south side of the highway headed north.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who works nearby and witnessed the aftermath of the crash, including medics helping the woman.
Ryan Vignean said it's a dangerous stretch of of the highway that people often cross to get to a nearby bus stop. He says a flashing crosswalk in the area is long overdue.
“It’s very needed, especially on a busy night and it’s a busy highway, it’s a dark highway," Vignean said. "People shouldn’t be trying to beat the traffic to catch the bus or whatever they were doing.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.