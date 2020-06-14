VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Deputies say a Vancouver woman was hit and killed by an SUV in her driveway Saturday evening.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says at about 7:30 p.m., deputies and emergency responders were dispatched to the 8300 block of Northeast 139th Street for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The 911 caller at a home at that location reported that her daughter had been struck by a vehicle.
When first responders arrived, they found the victim, identified as 28-year-old Rachel Casper, laying in the front yard of her home. Deputies say despite rescue efforts, Casper died at the scene.
According to witnesses, Casper and her father were preparing to walk to a neighbor’s house.
Deputies say a Chevrolet Suburban, driven by 25-year-old Allister Gollihugh of Keizer, was traveling eastbound on Northeast 139th Street when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a power pole.
The SUV then struck Casper in the driveway of her home before crashing into a large tree.
Deputies say Gollihugh stayed at the scene. He cooperated with investigators and was later released.
Gollihugh showed no signs of obvious impairment, according to deputies. He was not cited or charged.
Neither Gollihugh nor the victim’s father were injured.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
