A woman was hit by two drivers and killed in northeast Portland on Wednesday night.
Officers responded to Northeast 162nd Avenue and Halsey Street at 5:20 p.m. A woman was found in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said she was hit by one driver on 162nd Avenue, and then hit a second time by a second driver.
Both drivers left the scene after the collisions. Officers searched the area, but did not locate any suspects or vehicles that were involved in this case.
Police said based on preliminary information, there is not believed to be a danger to the community in relation to this investigation.
No additional details were released.
Northeast 162nd Avenue was shut down between Multnomah Street and Halsey Street for the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
