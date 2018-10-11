PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was hit by two cars and killed in southeast Portland on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews responded to Southeast 138th and Division Street at 10:17 p.m.
Investigators said a woman was walking across Division Street when she was hit by a westbound driver. The woman was then hit by a second westbound driver.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
The driver of the first vehicle left the scene. The second driver remained at the scene and was arrested.
Brent A. Klausner, 42, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of DUII and reckless driving.
Police searched the area for the first car that hit the woman, but the car and driver were not found.
During the investigation, officers closed Division Street between 136th Avenue and 139th Avenue. Another driver went around the road closure and into the crime scene, nearly hitting a Major Crash Team investigator, according to police.
That driver, 31-year-old Angel G. Cardona-Aguilar, was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208 or David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov.
