TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a WES train in Tigard on Tuesday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene north of the Tigard Transit Center at around 6 p.m.
A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesperson said the woman who was hit was taken to the hospital with traumatic and life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available about what led to the collision.
Train service in the area was shut down with shuttle buses serving stations between the Beaverton Transit Center and Tigard Transit Center.
Tigard police were helping to divert traffic in the area.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.