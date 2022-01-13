The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on the northbound I-205 off-ramp at the intersection with Northeast Glisan Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in northeast Portland early Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on the northbound I-205 off-ramp at the intersection with Northeast Glisan Street. Portland police confirmed to FOX 12 that a woman was not only hit, but pinned under a vehicle. Arriving officers pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. 

Officers later confirmed the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The off-ramp from I-205 to NE Glisan was closed, as well as both directions of NE Glisan from NE 96th Avenue to NE 109th Avenue, during the crash investigation. Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays due to the closures.

The PPB Major Crash Team is responding to the scene and will assume control of the investigation. No additional information about the crash has been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, or call (503) 823-2103.

Woman hit, killed by driver at I-205 off-ramp in NE Portland; NE Glisan closed

KPTV image

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you