PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in northeast Portland early Thursday morning, according to police.
The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on the northbound I-205 off-ramp at the intersection with Northeast Glisan Street. Portland police confirmed to FOX 12 that a woman was not only hit, but pinned under a vehicle. Arriving officers pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.
Officers later confirmed the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Closer look at the crash scene. Glisan is closed from NE 99th until I-205. There appears to be a body bag in the street. Waiting for confirmation from PPB if crash was deadly. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/mDv6MXhoQb— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) January 13, 2022
The off-ramp from I-205 to NE Glisan was closed, as well as both directions of NE Glisan from NE 96th Avenue to NE 109th Avenue, during the crash investigation. Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays due to the closures.
The PPB Major Crash Team is responding to the scene and will assume control of the investigation. No additional information about the crash has been released by police at this time.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, or call (503) 823-2103.