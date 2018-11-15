Woman hit, killed in NE Portland identified; both involved drivers later contacted police

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 66-year-old woman was hit and killed in northeast Portland on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews responded to Northeast 162nd and Halsey Street at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Victoria Lynn Pettibone was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said Pettibone was walking on the roadway on 162nd Avenue when she was hit by one driver, and then struck by a second driver.
Both drivers left the scene before officers arrived. On Thursday, officers said both drivers later contacted the Portland Police Bureau and they are cooperating with the investigation.
The investigation is continuing. The Portland Police Bureau is working with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on the case.
Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact the Traffic Division's Major Crash Team investigator Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov.
