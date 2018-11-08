Woman hit, killed on Gresham roadway; driver remained at scene

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A woman walking in a Gresham roadway was hit by a driver and killed Wednesday night.
Emergency crews responded to Southeast Burnside Road near 3rd Street at 7:15 p.m.
Investigators said a woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a driver heading east on Burnside.
The woman was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries. Police have not released her name, pending family notification.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. No citations have been issued.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Gresham Police Department at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
