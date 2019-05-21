HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) – One person suffered minor injuries after firefighters say a driver mistook their gas pedal for their brake and smashed through a pizza shop in Hazel Dell Tuesday afternoon.
Clark County Fire District 6 responded to Bortolami’s Pizza on Northeast 7th Avenue just before 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they say they found a woman pinned between the car and a counter.
One person suffered minor injuries after firefighters say a driver mistook their gas pedal for their brake and smashed through a pizza shop in Hazel Dell Tuesday afternoon. Photo provided by Clark County Fire District 6.
Firefighters say the woman was pinned by the car and debris from the collision where she was seated dining.
Crews were able to get the late model Toyota Camry into neutral and roll it back, freeing the woman, who was then transported to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
Firefighters say the 79-year-old driver, who is the building's owner, accidentally hit the gas pedal while trying to park in front of the restaurant and smashed through it's plate glass window. She was not hurt.
Electrical power to the building was temporarily disabled and later restored.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.
