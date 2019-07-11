SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A woman was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after they were rescued from a burning home in Salem.
Prior to 1 a.m., Salem firefighters responded to the report of a fire at 190 Rosemont Avenue Northwest.
The Salem Fire Department said the homeowners dog started barking at the basement door, and when homeowner opened it, all the smoke came pouring out.
The homeowner then ran out, broke the basement windows, and put a garden hose in to help put the fire out.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they worked to extinguish the blaze and performed a search and rescue for a woman who was in the basement.
Officials said a victim was found unconscious in the basement and firefighters began advance life support treatment.
The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a Salem hospital, then later transferred to Legacy Emanuel and is said to be in critical condition.
Officials said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.