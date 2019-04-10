Woman in critical condition after rescue from Mill Creek in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters pulled a woman from Mill Creek Wednesday afternoon and say she is in critical condition.
Salem fire officials say the woman, who is in her 20s, was rescued from the water near 14th Street Northeast and Center Street Northeast after a bystander called 911 around 1:15 p.m.
Crews say the woman was unresponsive when she was pulled from the water. Medics attempted CPR and managed to get a pulse prior to transporting the woman to the hospital.
Officials say they’re investigating how the woman got into the water, but witnesses say she likely fell or jumped into the water from one of the surrounding culverts /edges of the creek.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.