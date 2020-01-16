PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured on person in northeast Portland early Thursday morning.
Prior to 1 a.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street on the report that someone had been shot.
Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital and her current condition is unknown.
Police said they are not looking for a suspect at this time.
The Portland Police Bureau's Special Victims Unit has responded to lead the investigation, according to police.
No other information about the shooting have been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.