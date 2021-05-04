SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A woman was injured in a rollover crash in Skamania County on Tuesday, according to Washington State Patrol.
WSP said the woman was driving eastbound on State Route 14 when she crossed over the centerline and up an embankment. The vehicle rolled over, landed on its wheels and continued until she crashed into the guardrail. The woman was ejected and landed in the embankment.
The woman, identified as 28-year-old Octavia M. King, was Life Flighted to the hospital.
WSP said drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.