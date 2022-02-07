Woman injured in shooting at Gresham hotel, suspect sought

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a woman at a hotel early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. at the Extended Stay America on Northeast Sacramento Street. Police told FOX 12 that shooting occurred in a hallway of the hotel and a woman was injured.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said the extent of her injuries was not known, but she's expected to survive.

The suspect has not been arrested, and a description has not yet been released by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect is asked to contact the police tip line at 503-618-2719 or 888-989-3505.