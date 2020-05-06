PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a woman was shot in southeast Portland Wednesday evening.
Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Southeast Ash Street and Southeast 122nd Avenue on reports that shots were fired in the area.
When officers arrived, they learned that a woman was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say she is serious condition but is expected to survive.
Police say officers have secured the crime scene and the Gun Violence Reduction Team is responding to assist in the investigation.
Police say there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
