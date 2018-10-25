HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash near the Hillsboro Airport Thursday morning.
The crash happened near Northeast Evergreen Road and Northeast 25th Avenue at around 6:22 a.m.
According to the Hillsboro Fire Department, the woman crashed into the fence on Evergreen Road at the north end of the airport.
Crews had to cut the woman out of the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Eastbound Evergreen Road will be closed to traffic during the crash investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
