PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was injured in stabbing in downtown Portland Monday evening.
Portland Police say officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street at 6:22 p.m.
According to police, the suspect, a woman, entered Lownsdale Square Park and was taking photos and/or video.
Police say the woman got into an argument with other people in the park and pulled out a knife and stabbed another woman in the chest.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated and her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
Police say the stabbing suspect initially left the scene but returned and is being interviewed by officers. Police do not believe there is any danger to the community related to this incident.
According to police, officers initially found the knife that was used in the stabbing, but as they were trying to secure a crime scene, someone picked up the knife and ran away with it.
Officers say they were unable to safely conduct an investigation due to a “hostile crowd” and supervisors made the decision to disengage.
Police say the knife is evidence and it should be returned to police custody. Anyone with information on the location of the knife is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.
Assault detectives are continuing to investigate.
