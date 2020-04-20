PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman in southeast Portland.
Prior to 8 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Southeast 129th Avenue on reports that someone was stabbed in the area.
When police arrived, they found a woman with a stab wound. She was transported to a hospital and her injuries are non-life-threatening.
The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Alfreda Renee Johnson, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Police said she is facing charges of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police say officers have secured the crime scene and members of the Special Victims Unit responded to assist in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the stabbing who has not yet been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
