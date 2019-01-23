BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A woman involved in a deadly apartment fire in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.
Authorities say Maria Meisner was involved in the death of Kathryn Susan Breen at Breen’s apartment in the 5400 block of Southwest Alger Avenue.
Investigators in 2017 said Meisner lived next door to Breen and was good friends with Breen’s caretaker, Celia Lee Schwab.
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Beaverton apartment on Dec. 22, 2016. Police after the fire said Breen was burned and taken the hospital, where she later died.
Neighbors after the fire said Schwab had a hostile relationship with Breen.
"A couple days a week, in the middle of the night we would hear screaming from Katie, from her home and my downstairs neighbor and I would be wondering what is she doing, what’s going on," Teri Bolter said.
Meisner and Schwab were facing murder and arson charges, but Schwab died in 2017, and all charges against her were dismissed.
In court Wednesday, Meisner pleaded guilty to a murder charge and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years; all other charges against her were dismissed.
Investigators haven’t released any other details about the investigation, including a cause of the fire or a possible motive. Court documents state the women, "did unlawfully and intentionally cause serious physical injury to Kathryn Susan Breen by means of a match, a dangerous weapon."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.